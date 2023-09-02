Volunteer Betty Jean Young, center right, her niece Mary Ann Web, right, and Tararvaraa "Ice" Battil, left, work together to hand out pantry supplies and meals outside St. Luke's Mission of Mercy.
LIBBY MARCH, BUFFALO NEWS
A kitchen inside a transitional housing unit for up to four residents at Buffalo City Mission. Residents take classes in nutrition and cooking that help prepare them to cook for themselves.
A sleeping area within Emergency Shelter B inside Buffalo City Mission in Buffalo. The century-old City Mission completed its new 75,000-square-foot Alfiero building at 100 E. Tupper St. in February 2020.
A sleeping area within Emergency Shelter B inside Buffalo City Mission in Buffalo. The century-old City Mission completed its new 75,000-square-foot Alfiero building at 100 E. Tupper St. in February 2020.