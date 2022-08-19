Related to this story
The Bills pulled out the win thanks to a 46-yard field goal from Tyler Bass as time expired.
A 37-year-old woman died Friday evening when she fell onto the deck of a railroad bridge, North Tonawanda Police reported.
A second property owner on Newhouse Road has launched legal action blaming the town, county and developer of a neighboring subdivision for severe structural damage that left the home uninhabitable.
On radio show, Paladino said Merrick Garland 'probably should be executed'; he later said he was being 'facetious'
Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino said on a radio show last week that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland "probably should be executed." He later said he was "just being facetious."
"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family at this time," coach Sean McDermott said at the start of his news conference Thursday morning.
Local law enforcement and a wide network of friends and family have narrowed the investigation to a Wales park, but have had no success locating the father of two.
Two men are accused of defrauding investors of millions through a series of audacious lies, from a purported deal to buy livestock from companies in Kenya and Somalia to sell to companies in Oman, to fraudulent gold deals with companies in Hong Kong and Australia.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
The Bills ran their preseason winning streak to nine straight games Saturday. Following the game, you had questions, and Jay Skurski tries to provide answers in the latest Bills Mailbag.
Jehovah's Witnesses had two carts offering religious literature at the Erie County Fair in 2014. This year, organizers said 90 carts will be at different locations at various times.