Clockwise from top left, Beth Elkins Wales, owner of Pilates Lab at 164Allen St., says she'd like people to spend the day in Allentown. "I'd like my clients to have breakfast or lunch and shop when they come for a class"; Bobby Griffiths, left, and Mickey Harmon are two of the four co-owners of Pine Apple Co., a gift shop gallery at 65Allen that specializes in hyper-local gifts and art exhibitions; clothing is displayed at Ms. Eye Candy boutique, 85Allen.