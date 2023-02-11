Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Flowers left on the Flight 3407 Memorial Friday rest on the names of those lost in the crash on Feb. 12, 2009. People walk along a memorial path to lay flowers at the Flight 3407 Memorial, honoring those killed when Continental Flight 3407 crashed 14 years ago in Clarence Center. Libby March/Buffalo News photos Related to this story Most Popular 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo, wakes region with boom shortly after 6 a.m. Buffalo and surrounding communities appear to have emerged virtually unscathed from the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Erie County on Mo… With Kim Pegula unable to return to leadership role with teams, others have stepped in Kim Pegula likely isn’t coming back to her role as president of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. So how has that changed who runs the business si… Medical experts provide details on expressive aphasia that Kim Pegula is experiencing after cardiac arrest Jessica Pegula wrote that her mother, Kim, experienced cardiac arrest and is dealing with “significant expressive aphasia and significant memo… Analysis: The Buffalo Bills have an Ed Oliver problem – with no easy solutions Four years into his career, the defensive tackle has not been a bust. But he’s not been a home run, either, Jay Skurski says. Rob Gronkowski calls the thought of playing for the Bills 'unbelievable' – but confirms he's retired Rob Gronkowski called a potential homecoming with the Bills “unbelievable,” but confirmed he’s done. He has, however, become a Bills fan again.