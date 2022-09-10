Sep 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Peaches are harvested at Bittner-Singer Orchards in Appleton on Wednesday. A dry summer throughout Buffalo Niagara has staved off many crop diseases but forced farmers to irrigate more. Photos by Mark Mulville/Buffalo News Crews pick peaches at Bittner-Singer Orchards in Appleton on Wednesday. This year's peach harvest, which lasts another two weeks, has been good. Related to this story Most Popular Trio, including blackjack dealer, accused of cheating at Buffalo casino Inside the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, under the watchful eye of surveillance cameras, authorities came to suspect the dealer was showing the players cards they weren't supposed to see. Bills QB Josh Allen appears to audible by yelling out 'blue cheese, blue cheese' Bills fans were amazed on social media after Allen made the call that was picked up by sideline microphones. Report Card: Bills' coaching decisions stand out in opening win over Rams It’s a small sample size, but Thursday provided plenty of evidence the Bills are going to be just fine with Ken Dorsey taking over as offensive coordinator, Jay Skurski says. Coffee to go, again: Lancaster lawn littered with Tim Hortons cups The case of the Lake View coffee cup litterbug has a sequel. Rod Watson: Hochul on borrowed time with 'unconstitutional' gun law "Any gun-banner rejoicing in Chief District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s ruling should read the rest of the 78-page decision before celebrating," writes Rod Watson. Allegany County district bars cellphones for full school day For the entire 2022-23 school year, students in the Bolivar-Richburg Central School District now must leave their cellphones, smartwatches and other electronic devices stashed in their lockers. With little explanation, diocese has reinstated 17 priests accused of sexual abuse The diocese publicized the priests’ returns to ministry by stating that a review board had examined the claims and found them to be “not substantiated.” Restaurant expansion, historic preservation at odds in Williamsville The owner of Share Kitchen & Bar Room wants to enclose outdoor tables along one side of the restaurant and set out patio seating on the roof of this addition. Buffalo Bills remain modest, even after routing Super Bowl champs What should have been a signature win over Los Angeles on Thursday at SoFi Stadium was treated as just another victory as Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” blasted in the Bills' locker room briefly after the game. How we see it: News writers make their picks for Bills-Rams in season opener Here is how News sports writers are picking Thursday night's season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.