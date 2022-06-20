 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Workers in a giant lift guide a piece of steel into place on June 8 as they build the curtain wall surrounding the new Gundlach Building, nowunder construction at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

