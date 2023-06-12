Related to this story
Two Western New York nursing homes were recently hit with $10,000 penalties by the state Health Department over quality of care issues.
Tom Jolls, the affable weatherman on the legendary WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor team alongside news anchor Irv Weinstein and sports director Ric…
WTSS-FM (Star 102.5) morning host Rob Lucas announced on-air Thursday that the station will end its run playing pop music at 10 a.m. Friday du…
The smoke thinned during the morning hours, but by midday, it reached levels considered "unhealthy," according to the website airnow.gov, whic…
Rich Nigro, a teacher in Buffalo Schools for 25 years, will take the helm after winning a runoff election that ended Monday.