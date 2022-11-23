 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C03 eedition image

Sam Martin fields the snap for placekicker Tyler Bass in September. Martin held for all six of Bass' field goals in Detroit on Sunday.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News