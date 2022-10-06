 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Page C02 eedition image

Jordan Poyer is the first Bills safety to win AFC defensive player of the week since 2015whenBacarri Rambo was honored in Week 10 of that season. The last time any Bills DB won it was Tre White in 2019.

 Buffalo News file photo

