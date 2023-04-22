This weekend's Pursuit of TRuth conference honors May 14 victim Ruth Whitfield, whose granddaughter, Simone Crawley, above, was in the audience Friday among others in the Whitfield family during the address of guest speaker Dr. Jelani Cobb.
Photos by Libby March/Buffalo News
Angela Crawley, daughter of Ruth Whit field, sits with her husband, Melvin Crawley during Friday's program.
Garnell Whitfield, son of Ruth Whitfield. The Pursuit of TRuth conference bears her name, and her spirit of community activism.
