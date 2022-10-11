Related to this story
A man fatally shot his mother and his wife at different locations in Clarence on Thursday and then traveled to a shooting range in Newstead with his father where he killed the man and then himself, a police source told The Buffalo News.
Epenesa's ejection was the second in two weeks for Hussey's crew, with Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez getting tossed last week, also for making contact with Hussey.
Maher will bring his live comedy show to Kleinhans Music Hall on Sunday.
The lesson every quarterback should take from the Bills' 23-20 last-play victory against the Baltimore Ravens is to keep persevering even when things aren’t going well.
Authorities say they still don't know why a Clarence man shot to death his wife, mother and father at three locations over the course of an hour Thursday morning before turning his gun on himself.
Although the past three weeks didn’t give us a better idea how the Sabres will fare when the games begin to count against the standings, a few notable questions were answered.
According to the show’s publicist, Von Miller will be interviewing Allen about the embrace with Tua, his relationship with Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and more.
Though the Bills dominated on a scale not seen since a 52-34 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1991 season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs should still give the Bills pause, writes Mark Gaughan.
Republican Gerald J. Greenan III and Conservative Joseph C Lorigo received the lowest possible judicial rating by the Erie County Bar Association.
Troopers out of the Clarence barracks were called to the property damage accident on Brookfield Lane in Clarence.