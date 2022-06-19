 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fred Prince watches Saturday's Juneteenth parade from the roof of a building. The parade that stepped off from Genesee and Moselle streets kicked off the two-day festival that continues today in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

 Minh Connors/Buffalo News

