 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A06 eedition image

Krystal Sherman, in her studio last week, says "As a society,we sit there and we look at things and we're like, 'Ohmy gosh, that's soweird. That's so awkward.' Yeah, well, everything isweird and awkward until it's not."

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News