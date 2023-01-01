 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C03 eedition image

Former Erie County Legislator and current New York State Supreme Court Justice Joseph C. Lorigo, left, and his father, Ralph Lorigo, the chairman of the Erie County Conservative Party.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News