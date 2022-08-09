Aug 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Crews work to demolish and clean up the long-standing Battaglia Demolition building on Peabody Street in Buffalo's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood on Monday. Mark Mulville/Buffalo News photos Neighbors hope a debris-covered lot could become a place for recreational activities once a cleanup of the site is completed. Related to this story Most Popular Bills fans won't stop sending toilet paper to Von Miller "Football fans are great but Bills Mafia is different," Miller said Thursday. Former nursing assistant wins $3.9 million verdict against Williamsville nursing home A jury awarded $3.9 million to Jazmon Morrison, who suffered a traumatic brain injury and bulging disc after slipping on a floor at Williamsville Suburban Safire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Douglas Jemal agrees to buy Mansion on Delaware following owner's death "It’s a very, very unique, very nice piece of property, and it happens to be very well-run. I felt it fit into the overall hospitality venue that we have created in Buffalo," the developer said. Rod Watson: Rocker with racist rhetoric? After May 14, Ted Nugent is the last thing WNY needs "Now is not the time to bring in a septuagenarian rock star with a megaphone who doesn’t even believe systemic racism exists," Watson writes. Alan Pergament: Former WIVB anchor Mel Orlins joins morning newscast in Charleston, S.C. The move to the ABC affiliate is a big step down in market size since Buffalo is No. 52 in the nation and Charleston is No. 91, Pergament says. Former Bills lineman Jon Feliciano says offensive line treated like 'thorn in heel' in Buffalo It is not the first time that Feliciano has been critical of the Bills coaches. 'Return of Blue & Red' practice a taste of Bills Mafia for new players: 'It’s easy to fall in love with this place' It was good, man. I really felt at home right when I walked out the tunnel," defensive end Von Miller said. "So today was a good day for me.” Crane operator dies at Town of Tonawanda marina A crane operator died following an incident at or near the Mid River Marina in the Town of Tonawanda, a National Grid spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon. Highmark observations: Josh Allen, Gabe Davis look good before big crowd Gabe Davis was the receiving star, and the Buffalo Bills’ offense put on an entertaining show for a big crowd Friday night at Highmark Stadium. Bills Mailbag: Opinions on the Wall of Fame, Josh Allen, the OL and Tom Brady One thing that must be considered in Wall or Hall of Fame debates: If we let this guy in, are we swinging the door a lot more wide open?