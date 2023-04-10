Apr 10, 2023 57 min ago 0 1 of 2 Sabres vs. Rangers Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, pushing the puck up ice against Montreal in a game last month, is the seventh defenseman in the NHL this season to cross the 70-point mark. Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News Related to this story Most Popular FBI Buffalo executes federal search warrant at West Side house FBI Buffalo raided a West Side house Tuesday morning to execute a federal search warrant, said Jeannie McBride, the local FBI office's public … West Side raid tied to seizure of Genesis Market, an international cybercriminal marketplace Several media organizations reported Wednesday that the FBI and worldwide partners successfully shut down Genesis Market, reportedly a cybercr… Ryan Johnson's future with Sabres comes into focus after Golden Gophers' loss Johnson is now free to sign an entry-level contract with the Sabres, who drafted him in the first round, 31st overall, in 2019. Observations: Sabres unable to mount comeback in their biggest game in a decade In a cruel twist of fate, the Sabres’ memorable season that showcased their plethora of young talent prolific offensive attack might be decide… Buffalo man arrested as part of global takedown of 'criminal online marketplace' This week's international takedown of an online marketplace selling stolen account login credentials ensnared a 26-year-old Buffalo man.