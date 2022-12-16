With early forecasts calling for temperatures in the 20s and snow, Bills fans were left to wonder how the Dolphins might handle the elements in Buffalo and are seemingly feasting on the idea for revenge.
"Blanks" have now surpassed Republicans as the second-highest voter group in the state, while steadily gaining on the GOP in Erie County. Across New York State, Democrats still lead in registration with just over 6 million voters.
The owner of a popular Williamsville restaurant has won approval for his expansion plans following months of debate over whether the project fits the historic character of its building and the surrounding neighborhood.