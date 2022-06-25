Related to this story
Ray Miranda filed a site plan in 2013 for a single-story retail building for a Tim Hortons restaurant with a drive-thru window on nearly an acre of land at the corner of Chestnut Ridge (Route 277) and Armor Duells roads.
WKBW-TV (Channel 7) hired a familiar face to fill its meteorologist opening, naming Mary Beth Wrobel its noon and 5 p.m. weather anchor on weekdays starting July 1.
“When I was playing on other teams, everyone knows about the Bills' organization, how they treat families, how they approach things in a professional manner, and also the fans,” Greg Mancz said last week in an interview with The Buffalo News, his first since signing with the team in March.
Is the stately, century-old mansion in Eggertsville owned by Scott and Lisa Friedman historically significant? The Amherst Historic Preservation Commission thought it was, a finding that for two months blocked the Friedmans from tearing down a dilapidated garage on the LeBrun Road property and building a replacement as part of an addition.
A bicyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured when a driver of a car crashed into them as they were biking on South Park Avenue near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Friday night, police said.
With players and coaches now enjoying some down time, let’s take a look at the roster, and project the 53 players who may make up the team for the season opener Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Rams.
Williamsville residents reject mayor's controversial stances by landslide in special trustees election
Two former Williamsville mayors scored landslide victories Tuesday to claim seats on the Village Board in a special election that was seen as a referendum on the controversial policies and statements of Mayor Deb Rogers.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal
The Sabres still have to add to their defense and forward group, including deciding what to do with Victor Olofsson. The restricted free agent winger could be looking at an arbitration award and/or a bridge deal that could take him close to $5 million a year. On a short-term basis with all this cap room, no reason not to pay him for now and then see if you're going to keep him or include him in any NHL-level deals.
A Jamestown woman with four children in her vehicle was charged Sunday under Leandra’s Law with driving while her ability was impaired by drugs, State Police in Jamestown reported.