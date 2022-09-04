Related to this story
It's a good time to be a former Bills player, if you've got a house to sell. Cole Beasley and Jerry Hughes Jr. have put their respective Southtowns homes up for sale, for $1.5 million each.
While Bills players were not involved in any stage, from the investigation to the decision to cut Araiza, they now are grappling with how to regroup from the graphic allegations, the release, and switching to prepare for the season opener.
The closures are part of an effort to focus on stronger locations and to potentially add others, while bolstering Valu's online presence, the company said.
Three more members of Shea's Performing Arts Center's Board of Trustees have resigned and the GM fired as turmoil continues over the board's decision to retain Michael Murphy as president.
Pegula’s career to this point – even as she is finally operating near the top of her sport – has been stacked with challenges. And they are challenges that her family’s resources cannot fix.
A Buffalo man and a Cattaraugus County woman were killed and another person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in a Parker Boulevard apartment, Town of Tonawanda police said.
Bills swallow big cap hit to cut tight end O.J. Howard, keep Quintin Morris, Tommy Sweeney on roster
The Bills kept three tight ends on their initial, 53-man roster – starter Dawson Knox, Morris and fourth-year veteran Tommy Sweeney. That meant the team cut veteran O.J. Howard.
"We're lying to ourselves if we think that we don't need physical touch," Kris Sherman said.
Brett Kern, 36, was released by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, ending a 13-year run with the team.
From the moment the details of the lawsuit were made public Thursday by the Los Angeles Times, the Bills' response has been puzzling, at best, and troubling, at worst.