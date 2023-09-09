Ken Kirk tries to decide what to buy from Store 716 in Depew on Friday. Many local stores are stocking Buffalo Bills items as fast as they can as fans prepare for the upcoming season.
Store manager Victoria Pascuzzi shows off some of the Zubaz-striped housewares at Store 716 in Depew. Whatever the item, if it has blue and red on it or says "Bills," store owner Dave Gram can't keep it in on the shelves.
