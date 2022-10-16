It’s already looking like these two teams are on a collision course in the playoffs for the third season in a row. This game is only Round I. There is a good chance Round II is coming in January, writes Mark Gaughan.
The trip to Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams. Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs.
"If you are going to have a complete second half of garbage time, I suppose there is no better way for Bills fans than listening to CBS’ No. 1 team tell them how good their team and management is this season," Pergament writes.