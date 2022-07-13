Michael Hill of the Langston Hughes Institute arranges flowers at amemorial at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue, slated to reopen Fridaymorning two months after a racist gunman killed 10 people.
Photos by Derek Gee/Buffalo News
David "Bear" Foster says he can't bring himself to go to Tops market on Jefferson Avenue because of the killings that happened there.
Joselin Feeney collects a painting of her cousin, Andre Mackniel, one of the 10 victims at Tops, to make sure it gets included in a permanent memorial.
We’re still in the early stages of General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to draft and develop players to supplement the young core in Buffalo. He’s not going to expedite the process for short-term gains if it impacts his ability to build a sustained winner.
The gem of the Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls has been revealed, mostly hidden from sight. The region's first treehouse cafe, a 3,000-square-foot, manmade hosting deck – starring a mezzanine that looms another 15 feet above – was unveiled during a trial run before Thursday's grand-opening.
A source told The Buffalo News that the Sabres are "very interested" in signing Pilut and the left-shot defenseman is even willing to return on a two-way contract, which would allow the club to assign him to Rochester of the American Hockey League if he doesn't make the NHL roster out of training camp.
The two sides are involved in a dispute over who owns fixtures and other improvements made to the space.
1 of 3
Michael Hill of the Langston Hughes Institute arranges flowers at amemorial at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue, slated to reopen Fridaymorning two months after a racist gunman killed 10 people.