Sabres GM for the Day: Plotting a course for a tricky offseason

We’re still in the early stages of General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to draft and develop players to supplement the young core in Buffalo. He’s not going to expedite the process for short-term gains if it impacts his ability to build a sustained winner.

Lawrence Pilut, Sabres move closer to reunion with his exit from Russia

A source told The Buffalo News that the Sabres are "very interested" in signing Pilut and the left-shot defenseman is even willing to return on a two-way contract, which would allow the club to assign him to Rochester of the American Hockey League if he doesn't make the NHL roster out of training camp.

