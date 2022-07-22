 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A05 eedition image

A still image from Buffalo police body-worn camera footage shows Parole Officer Eliezer Rosario searching the room of a parolee on Nov. 25, 2020.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News