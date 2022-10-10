Related to this story
A man fatally shot his mother and his wife at different locations in Clarence on Thursday and then traveled to a shooting range in Newstead with his father where he killed the man and then himself, a police source told The Buffalo News.
Maher will bring his live comedy show to Kleinhans Music Hall on Sunday.
According to the report, the man was ejected from the car and it burst into flames.
The lesson every quarterback should take from the Bills' 23-20 last-play victory against the Baltimore Ravens is to keep persevering even when things aren’t going well.
Authorities say they still don't know why a Clarence man shot to death his wife, mother and father at three locations over the course of an hour Thursday morning before turning his gun on himself.
According to the show’s publicist, Von Miller will be interviewing Allen about the embrace with Tua, his relationship with Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and more.
The local ceremonies were part of a widespread ring of fraudulent marriages that allowed foreign nationals to stay illegally in the United States, according to federal authorities.
Republican Gerald J. Greenan III and Conservative Joseph C Lorigo received the lowest possible judicial rating by the Erie County Bar Association.
Here’s a position-by-position review of the Bills' 23-20 victory against the Ravens, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5.
Epenesa's ejection was the second in two weeks for Hussey's crew, with Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez getting tossed last week, also for making contact with Hussey.