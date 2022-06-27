Related to this story
Most Popular
“When I was playing on other teams, everyone knows about the Bills' organization, how they treat families, how they approach things in a professional manner, and also the fans,” Greg Mancz said last week in an interview with The Buffalo News, his first since signing with the team in March.
Four days after retiring from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski joined one of his four brothers, Dan, and dozens of others to work out at Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo.
Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal
The Sabres still have to add to their defense and forward group, including deciding what to do with Victor Olofsson. The restricted free agent winger could be looking at an arbitration award and/or a bridge deal that could take him close to $5 million a year. On a short-term basis with all this cap room, no reason not to pay him for now and then see if you're going to keep him or include him in any NHL-level deals.
Is the stately, century-old mansion in Eggertsville owned by Scott and Lisa Friedman historically significant? The Amherst Historic Preservation Commission thought it was, a finding that for two months blocked the Friedmans from tearing down a dilapidated garage on the LeBrun Road property and building a replacement as part of an addition.
The 828-foot-long Stage 4, which took two years and $3 million to build, is longer than any in the movie-making mecca of Hollywood.
Williamsville residents reject mayor's controversial stances by landslide in special trustees election
Two former Williamsville mayors scored landslide victories Tuesday to claim seats on the Village Board in a special election that was seen as a referendum on the controversial policies and statements of Mayor Deb Rogers.
Rapper Lil Tjay shot in New Jersey, Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26, and more trending topics
Rapper Lil Tjay has reportedly undergone emergency surgery after being shot in New Jersey; and, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26. Here's that and more of today's trending topics.
WKBW-TV (Channel 7) hired a familiar face to fill its meteorologist opening, naming Mary Beth Wrobel its noon and 5 p.m. weather anchor on weekdays starting July 1.
A Jamestown woman with four children in her vehicle was charged Sunday under Leandra’s Law with driving while her ability was impaired by drugs, State Police in Jamestown reported.
Ray Miranda filed a site plan in 2013 for a single-story retail building for a Tim Hortons restaurant with a drive-thru window on nearly an acre of land at the corner of Chestnut Ridge (Route 277) and Armor Duells roads.