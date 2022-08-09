Related to this story
"Football fans are great but Bills Mafia is different," Miller said Thursday.
A jury awarded $3.9 million to Jazmon Morrison, who suffered a traumatic brain injury and bulging disc after slipping on a floor at Williamsville Suburban Safire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
"It’s a very, very unique, very nice piece of property, and it happens to be very well-run. I felt it fit into the overall hospitality venue that we have created in Buffalo," the developer said.
"Now is not the time to bring in a septuagenarian rock star with a megaphone who doesn’t even believe systemic racism exists," Watson writes.
The move to the ABC affiliate is a big step down in market size since Buffalo is No. 52 in the nation and Charleston is No. 91, Pergament says.
It is not the first time that Feliciano has been critical of the Bills coaches.
'Return of Blue & Red' practice a taste of Bills Mafia for new players: 'It’s easy to fall in love with this place'
It was good, man. I really felt at home right when I walked out the tunnel," defensive end Von Miller said. "So today was a good day for me.”
A crane operator died following an incident at or near the Mid River Marina in the Town of Tonawanda, a National Grid spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon.
Gabe Davis was the receiving star, and the Buffalo Bills’ offense put on an entertaining show for a big crowd Friday night at Highmark Stadium.
One thing that must be considered in Wall or Hall of Fame debates: If we let this guy in, are we swinging the door a lot more wide open?