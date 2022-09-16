 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A08 eedition image

President Biden speaks during the United We Stand Summit at the White House on Thursday. With Buffalo leaders and families in attendance, the summit is aimed at combating hate-fueled violence.

 Associated Press

Related to this story

Most Popular

How the Old Pink became the 'new purple' – at least for now

How the Old Pink became the 'new purple' – at least for now

Served an "order of remedy" by the City of Buffalo to remove graffiti from the front of its building within 30 days or face a fine, Molly Brinkworth, whose family has owned the property since 1968, opted for a fresh paint job instead of painting over graffiti.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News