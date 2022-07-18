Related to this story
‘The store gives you a sense of healing’: A look inside the newly renovated Tops on Jefferson Avenue
Tops gave a tour Thursday of its remodeled Jefferson Avenue store. The store features a new contemporary look, a new layout with open sightlines to the back of the store and a “water wall” memorial to the left of the main entrance.
Mike Harrington: It's tough to see Ottawa and Detroit going for it, but Kevyn Adams is staying on his own course
The Sabres' general manager has articulated his "Process" ad nauseum and did it again Wednesday in LECOM Harborcenter: He's identifying a core for his team and letting that group develop and grow together. You're not blocking their ice time or their development path with big-ticket items, at least not now. And safe to say there was lots of happiness throughout the organization as development camp opened Wednesday with seven first-round picks and gobs of other talent on the ice.
The mother of one of the six criminally charged in his death said it happened in the same area where Benoit previously sexually assaulted her daughter.
The New York State Wadsworth Center Laboratory alerted the Erie County Department of Health Tuesday of its first positive case. The patient has been isolated and does not pose a risk to the public, according to a news release from Erie County.
“We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience,” said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who’s serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.
Neighboring business owners and others in the area will get their chance to speak and express any concerns they have about the new stadium at Erie County’s "public scoping meeting" Thursday at the Buffalo Bills' field house, where officials will present the map and overall plan that the organization is proposing for the stadium site.
The two sides are involved in a dispute over who owns fixtures and other improvements made to the space.
“He is so good,” beamed Sabres prospect Jack Quinn, a teammate of Rousek’s in Rochester and during the 3-on-3 tournament. “He is really good. He’s a great guy to play with. He’s just so smart, and he makes other players around him better.”
According to his online diary, Payton Gendron and Cory Clark – the customer service lead for the Iowa-based body armor manufacturer RMA Armament – interacted over a period of months on both the public social media site Reddit and in a private chatroom for hardcore weapons enthusiasts.
West Seneca police charged a man with driving while intoxicated after his vehicle was identified as possibly being involved in a fatal bicycle hit-and-run in South Buffalo earlier Thursday night, Capt. James P. Unger said Tuesday.