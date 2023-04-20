Apr 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Attorneys John Elmore, left, and Terrence Connors separately represent families of victims of the May 14massmurder at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Related to this story Most Popular UB women's basketball loses five incoming freshmen for 2023-24 season More than five months after UB announced seven players in head coach Becky Burke's first full recruiting class, at least five of those players… Bills won’t replace executive who exited job in business operations A top Buffalo Bills executive has left his post after three years with the franchise and his position will not be filled, the team said. Assemblyman Patrick Burke accused of sexual harassment, 'inappropriate' office culture A former legislative director to Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke claims Burke repeatedly commented on women's appearances, joked about genitalia … Jeff Miers: Farewell readers, thanks for giving me a life in music Nine trustees call for Nardin president, board chair to resign “The current situation and subsequent public attention of Nardin Academy has damaged the integrity and reputation of our historic institution,…