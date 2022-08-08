 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B02 eedition image

Zaepfel Development also sued First Source, alleging that the company failed to make a final monthly rent payment after its abrupt departure and that it caused substantial damage to the building at 100 Pirson Parkway in the Town of Tonawanda.

 Buffalo News file photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News