Lillian Cook, 5, of Royal Oak, Mich., tries her hand at creating a viral meme at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown.
DEREK GEE PHOTOS, BUFFALO NEWS
Karen and Dennis Priore of Buffalo compete in an interactive game where they try to make each other laugh at the National Comedy Center. In other exhibits, visitors can make memes, design cartoons and have a try at matching the facial expressions of their favorite comedians.
Karen and Dennis Priore of Buffalo compete in an interactive game where they try to make each other laugh at the National Comedy Center. In other exhibits, visitors can make memes, design cartoons and have a try at matching the facial expressions of their favorite comedians.