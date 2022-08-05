Related to this story
A jury awarded $3.9 million to Jazmon Morrison, who suffered a traumatic brain injury and bulging disc after slipping on a floor at Williamsville Suburban Safire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The move to the ABC affiliate is a big step down in market size since Buffalo is No. 52 in the nation and Charleston is No. 91, Pergament says.
"Now is not the time to bring in a septuagenarian rock star with a megaphone who doesn’t even believe systemic racism exists," Watson writes.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
With development camp in the books and training camp ahead, now is a good time for another Sabres Mailbag, featuring questions submitted by readers on Twitter and via email.
Party leaders in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca have reported phone calls from Paladino they described as "threatening" and "disturbing" while he complained about their new support for Langworthy.
The team’s sixth practice ended with some fireworks when starting quarterback Josh Allen shoved defensive tackle Jordan Phillips up high on the final play of 11-on-11 drills.
A crane operator died following an incident at or near the Mid River Marina in the Town of Tonawanda, a National Grid spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon.
There's a certain buzz when Stefon Diggs lines up against Kaiir Elam. The matchup has lived up to the hype, as the receiver and first-round draft pick haven’t backed down.
A trio of TV sports-related news was recently announced.