Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not medically cleared to fly because of his injured ribs, so he used a car service to drive him to Kansas City for Sunday's game and again to return to Buffalo, a league source said.
Here are three questions on our mind after Sunday’s big game in Kansas City.
Josh Allen seemed to be running with a purpose, football in hand, as he headed toward the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium after the Bills' victory against Kansas City. The result was a lifetime memory for Cole White, from Joplin, Mo., and a viral video.
The Josh Allen Hurdled Club added another member Sunday.
Amherst will be the first place in New York State to have five of TJX Cos.' store brands: Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra.
Nantz and Romo were terrific calling the sequel that Nantz noted was fit to be tied at the end of the first, second and third quarter.
“We can only speak on behalf of Verizon and we cannot and would not block customers from streaming Paramount+,” wrote Caroline Brooks of Verizon Corporate Communications.
Alan Pergament: Buffalo TV market slips below Josh Allen's hometown market; Bills-Chiefs outdraws 'SNF'
According to the latest Nielsen rankings, Buffalo slipped two spots and now is the No. 54 TV market in the United States.
With 64 seconds left in regulation Sunday, Knox had a 14-yard touchdown reception that provided the go-ahead points in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Eric Comrie made a career-high 46 saves to help the Sabres hold on for a 4-2 win over the Oilers in Edmonton.