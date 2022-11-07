Above, GOP guber natorial candidate Lee Zeldin waives goodbye to supporters after speaking to them about early voting at the West Seneca Community Center inWest Seneca on Sunday.
Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Seneca on Sunday. Left, President Biden andGov. Kathy Hochul were campaigning a little further from home Sunday, with the pair holding events with supporters inNew York City in advance of Tuesday's highly anticipated mid term election.
The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
The Buffalo Sabres extended their win streak to three games with a comeback that began on a JJ Peterka goal and continued in the third period when Tage Thompson added his seventh of the season with a one-timer on the power play.
