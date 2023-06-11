Jun 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 A federal agent outside Peter Gerace's Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club on Aero Drive in Cheektowaga during a raid in December 2019. ROBERT KIRKHAM, NEWS FILE PHOTO State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski died by suicide in April 2022. BUFFALO NEWS FILE PHOTO Peter G. Gerace Jr. will remain in custody until his August trial. HOTO COURTESY OF THE BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Related to this story Most Popular Tom Jolls, part of Channel 7's legendary 'Irv, Rick and Tom' broadcast team, dies at 89 Tom Jolls, the affable weatherman on the legendary WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor team alongside news anchor Irv Weinstein and sports director Ric… Alan Pergament: Star 102.5 will sign off Friday after sale to religious broadcaster WTSS-FM (Star 102.5) morning host Rob Lucas announced on-air Thursday that the station will end its run playing pop music at 10 a.m. Friday du… Smoke from Canadian wildfires causing unhealthy air in Western New York The smoke thinned during the morning hours, but by midday, it reached levels considered "unhealthy," according to the website airnow.gov, whic… Two WNY nursing homes get $10,000 state fines Two Western New York nursing homes were recently hit with $10,000 penalties by the state Health Department over quality of care issues. 'A fresh start': Rich Nigro elected as new Buffalo Teachers Federation president Rich Nigro, a teacher in Buffalo Schools for 25 years, will take the helm after winning a runoff election that ended Monday.