 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C03 eedition image

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, right, talks with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and referee Shawn Smith, middle, after defensive back Damar Hamlin was injured and taken off the field in an ambulance on Monday.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News