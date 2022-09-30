Related to this story
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when he pulled off the helmet of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 21-19 loss.
Playing under the relentless South Florida sun, players for both the Bills and Miami Dolphins were going down seemingly every other play during Miami’s 21-19 victory.
“I have had the career I’ve always dreamed of being able to be a wife and mom and the morning show anchor in my hometown,” said Holmes.
Emergency responders rushed to the aid of the trapped pilot, 70-year-old Lee Hardy, who was pulled from the wreckage, placed on a utility vehicle and airlifted by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen further clarified the “football stuff” that was happening at the bottom of the pile between he and Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during Sunday’s game.
Over a month since he was injured by a suspected drunken driver, a North Tonawanda man remains in a coma.
Daniel Warmus of Alden was sentenced to 45 days in custody to be followed by 24 months of probation for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON – Don Granato chose one word when asked following the preseason opener what will allow Jack Quinn to carve out a full-time role wit…
Alan Pergament: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green right duo for Bills loss that needed CBS' officiating expert
Harlan and Green were perfect for a strange game that saw the Bills dominate in yards and time of possession and still lose.
The agent for safety Micah Hyde announced Saturday on social media that his client will be placed on season-ending injured reserve by the team because of a neck injury.