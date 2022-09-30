 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB quarterback Cole Snyder joined UB as amid-year transfer in January from Rutgers and he is now the starting quarterback for the Bulls. The Southwestern grad is keeping up the tradition of local passers playing at UB.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News

