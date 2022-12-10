 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B03 eedition image

Matt Milano is questionable with a knee injury, but says he's feeling good. He is one of a handful of defensive players who missed the first Jets' game.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News