This move comes as PSE named John Roth to the role of COO earlier this month.
The Bills enter the offseason with 21 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents, and general manager Brandon Beane and the organization will be faced with some tough decisions in who to try to retain and at what price.
Ryan O'Halloran: The hard truth after playoff loss – Super Bowl further away for Bills than entering season
This was a disappointment wrapped around a debacle. A disappointment because the Bills believed they had the goods to be the last team standing next month in Glendale, Ariz., and a debacle for how it ended. Hard truths produce hard lessons, though, Ryan O'Halloran writes.
"You sparked the highest highs and suffered through the lowest lows. You didn’t always end on top but are an undisputed winner," Pete Rosen writes.
"The Bills can’t run it back with this roster. No way, no how. It would be roster construction malpractice," Ryan O'Halloran writes.
Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 27-10 season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Bills fan's emotional post after loss goes viral: 'They believed in us as much as we believed in them'
Jeff Wilber captured the mood of all of WNY after the Bills' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with a Facebook post that has since gone viral.
"I can be honest now. There were several games I did not want him playing," she wrote. "For clarity, I am that mom who told him to tape a broken foot and finish a game."
Bengals' Eli Apple draws ire of Bills fans with tweets about Stefon Diggs, reference to Damar Hamlin
The love affair between Bills fans and the Cincinnati Bengals has ended, and you can give cornerback Eli Apple credit for that.