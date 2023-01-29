 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C09 eedition image

Seen in a potential design rendering, a new Bills Stadium was leveraged by local and state executives to negotiate a package of community benefits over the full 30-year term of the team's lease.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News