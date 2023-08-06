Aug 6, 2023 12 min ago 0 1 of 2 Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones rushes New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones last season. HARRY SCULL JR., BUFFALO NEWS Related to this story Most Popular She runs her family steel business. New York State isn't so sure Lauren Chmielowiec was rejected from New York’s list of certified women-owned businesses because state regulators questioned her status as the… Kia and Hyundai owners get creative to avoid thefts Kia and Hyundai owners across Western New York say they feel like sitting ducks, anxiously waiting to become the next victims of the "Kia Challenge." Off-duty Buffalo police lieutenant faces multiple charges Larry Muhammad Jr., 37, was arraigned on two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, felony charges; one count of criminal mischi… Observations: Gabe Davis shines; Josh Allen has a scare Josh Allen took a big hit from behind from Taron Johnson on a play late in practice on which the quarterback was the intended receiver. Key witness in high-profile sex, drug-trafficking trial is dead A key witness in the bribery, sex- and drug-trafficking trial of strip club owner Peter G. Gerace Jr. has died, underscoring the risks of any …