Josh Allen seemed to be running with a purpose, football in hand, as he headed toward the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium after the Bills' victory against Kansas City. The result was a lifetime memory for Cole White, from Joplin, Mo., and a viral video.
During a game in which the Buffalo Sabres’ evolution into a dangerous offensive team was on full display against one of the NHL's best, it was fitting that Rasmus Dahlin was at the center of their 6-3 victory over the previously undefeated Calgary Flames.