"At a time when most people are getting back to a semblance of normality, the border communities in the U.S. and Canada are not nearly where they should be," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo. "This is the beginning of the travel season for 2022 and we still have all this redundancy and obstacles that we need to get rid of."
Two Grand Island residents have had enough of putting up with a bar overlooking the Niagara River near their homes, where they say the patrons are boisterous, raucous and loud and frequently use foul language and display lewd behavior.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was at the American Century Golf Championship in Stateline, Nev., to play golf, but he also didn't stray too far from his day job.
A Buffalo pediatrician and two of his daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Fire Department. The mother injured in the Huntington Avenue fire was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. She was listed in serious condition.
Racist language in land deeds remains in approximately hundreds – and possibly thousands – of Erie County property records, an investigation by The Buffalo News has found.
The mix of new amenities is expected to be available throughout the stadium and across price ranges. The level of luxury associated with each of those will vary widely. So will the costs.
MONTREAL – The meeting inside KeyBank Center at the scouting combine went so long with Topias Leinonen that a few hockey operations people wit…
'He touched thousands and thousands of lives': Dr. Jonathan Daniels remembered as caring to peers, patients
Tributes came pouring in after pediatrician Dr. Jonathan D. Daniels, 53, and two of his daughters, Jordan A., 27, and Jensen A., 23, died Monday in a fire at their Huntington Avenue home.
It was a freezing February evening when 78-year-old Judith Schrecengost moved toward a third-floor window at the Town of Tonawanda nursing home where she lived, squeezed through an opening and plummeted to the ground.
SUNY Erie Community College’s Board of Trustees held a special meeting Tuesday morning to approve a resolution supporting the elimination of 90 positions at the financially troubled college.