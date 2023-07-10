Ginny Folts and her 17-year-old son, Isaac, in the barn on their North Collins farm. Isaac, a senior at St. Francis High School, is looking forward to operating the farm one day.
JOSEPH COOKE PHOTOS, BUFFALO NEWS
Cows eat hay on the Folts family farm in North Collins. The dairy cows are free to wander wherever they like, and get to go to the feed bunk anytime.
Isaac Folts, 17, greets a dairy cow in a barn on his family's North Collins farm last week. During the pandemic, Isaac, who will be a senior at St. Francis High School, renovated a building to house show animals.
