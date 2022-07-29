 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A04 eedition image

G. Steven Pigeon is sentenced Thursday at theErie County Courthouse to one year in prison for his guilty plea to bribing a state judge. Prison will prove a stark contrast fromhis former haunts in the hallways of power when he was one of the most valuable assets to Democrats across the state.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News