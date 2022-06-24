Related to this story
Ray Miranda filed a site plan in 2013 for a single-story retail building for a Tim Hortons restaurant with a drive-thru window on nearly an acre of land at the corner of Chestnut Ridge (Route 277) and Armor Duells roads.
WKBW-TV (Channel 7) hired a familiar face to fill its meteorologist opening, naming Mary Beth Wrobel its noon and 5 p.m. weather anchor on weekdays starting July 1.
A bicyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured when a driver of a car crashed into them as they were biking on South Park Avenue near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Friday night, police said.
“When I was playing on other teams, everyone knows about the Bills' organization, how they treat families, how they approach things in a professional manner, and also the fans,” Greg Mancz said last week in an interview with The Buffalo News, his first since signing with the team in March.
When I covered college basketball, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres in the late 1970s and early 1980s, I was respectful to my competitors. But I didn’t often socialize with them, Pergament says.
Dan Kubik, a former University at Buffalo and Orchard Park High School football player, died Wednesday.
Is the stately, century-old mansion in Eggertsville owned by Scott and Lisa Friedman historically significant? The Amherst Historic Preservation Commission thought it was, a finding that for two months blocked the Friedmans from tearing down a dilapidated garage on the LeBrun Road property and building a replacement as part of an addition.
With players and coaches now enjoying some down time, let’s take a look at the roster, and project the 53 players who may make up the team for the season opener Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Rams.
The money includes $36.5 million for housing and social services. She said more than 1,000 homeowners struggling to keep their houses in good shape will receive about $10,000 each in grants to fix their homes.
Williamsville residents reject mayor's controversial stances by landslide in special trustees election
Two former Williamsville mayors scored landslide victories Tuesday to claim seats on the Village Board in a special election that was seen as a referendum on the controversial policies and statements of Mayor Deb Rogers.