 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B02 eedition image

A bullet hole can be seen in the wind shield of a patrol car driven by Buffalo Police Officers Jake Michienzi and Hao Tran. Nakeem Haynes, 27, of Buffalo is accused of firing the shot.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News