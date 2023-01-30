 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B02 eedition image

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs from pressure by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the AFC championship game on Sunday. Jones had two sacks.

 Associated Press

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News