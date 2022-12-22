 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C03 eedition image

Derek Gee/Buffalo Rookie Kaiir Elam, left, may have gotten a kick-start to his season with his play against Tyreek Hill and Miami.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News