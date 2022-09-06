Starbucks union members Rachel Cohen, Connor Mauche and Sam Amato take a break from their nation-leading organizing efforts to join Lonnie Konikoff, Hunter Schwartz and Lila Balali during Saturday's Labor Day celebration.
Photos by Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
United Food and Commercial Workers union member Debbie Hartman and Starbucks union members RJ Rebmann and Gianna Reeve were some of the hundreds of representatives of organized labor in Lackawanna on Monday.
Stefon Diggs has worked diligently to build his own brand on and off the field, and companies in Buffalo and beyond are taking notice.
1 of 2
Starbucks union members Rachel Cohen, Connor Mauche and Sam Amato take a break from their nation-leading organizing efforts to join Lonnie Konikoff, Hunter Schwartz and Lila Balali during Saturday's Labor Day celebration.
United Food and Commercial Workers union member Debbie Hartman and Starbucks union members RJ Rebmann and Gianna Reeve were some of the hundreds of representatives of organized labor in Lackawanna on Monday.