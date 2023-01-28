 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page RE08 eedition image

In the summer of 2020, protesters around the nation called for police reform, including medical students at a June event in Niagara Square. Dr. Brian H. Williams, speaking Thursday at UB's medical school, saw carnage firsthand.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News