A student walks into Middle Early College at 2885 Main St. Middle Early has shared the building with Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology since 2015, but next year will move to a space on Jewett Avenue.
LIBBY MARCH PHOTOS, BUFFALO NEWS
David J. Potter, principal of Middle Early College, stands for a portrait outside his school at 2885 Main St. Middle Early will move to 45 Jewett Ave. next fall for at least one year.
As health care providers turn away from addictive opioid painkillers, other classes of drugs with painkilling properties are filling the gap. …
A student walks into Middle Early College at 2885 Main St. Middle Early has shared the building with Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology since 2015, but next year will move to a space on Jewett Avenue.